Country Crossroads

Win With Clifden Station House on The Home Run

By Sinead Kennedy
April 23, 2017

This week on The Home Run with Donal Mahon, we have teamed up with Clifden Station House to give away a voucher for 2 nights B&B, 2 days of bike riding through the majestic land of Clifden and Connemara and one night of dinner & wine. Tune in to Donal Mahon from 3-5pm to see how to enter for this amazing get away.

Clifden Station House has evolved as a major tourist destination in the West of Ireland. The old Stationmasters house is now home to a bar/restaurant specialising in quality cuisine made from the freshest local ingredients. It features a railway theme incorporating many of the original features, including the old railway platform which is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee.

The Station House Hotel, the 1st hotel to be built in Clifden in 30 years, is a new structure built in the style of a traditional Railway utility building. It includes an 18m heated swimming pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, gym & Renew Spa by Rose Greene.

For more details on Clifden Station House click HERE 

