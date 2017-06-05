Win with Burke Doors on Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in the Morning we have a €250 voucher to give away all with thanks to Burke Garage Doors and Gates. Don’t miss the Shrule Vintage Club where Burke Garage Doors and Gates are sponsoring the Dog show Classes on 11th June. Tune in each morning from 6.30 to find out more.

Burke Doors is a privately owned Company operated by David Burke and based in Caherlistrane, Co Galway. Since the formation of the Company, service and reliability has been quickly established. With over 25 years service in the Industry, they offer an unrivalled reputation for Sales, Service & Repairs. They are available 24/7 to take your call. They are sponsoring the Shrule & District Vintage Club Dog Show on June 11th 2017.

Don’t miss the Dog Show Classes – 11th June – Starts 1.30pm. There are 7 Serious Classes (1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes for each) And 10 Fun Classes (1 prize and gift for all attendees)

The 9th annual vintage show promises to be a very family focused event with amazing attractions for all and free for children. This year, they have organised:

Free Bouncy slides, Pet farm, Horse and Trap rides, Birds of prey

Craft stalls – bee keeping, butter making, cake stands, coppersmith, straw basket making, spinning,

Driving simulators and roll over car demonstrations

Pick a yellow duck game

Live Pig racing

Live music all afternoon

Automotive Stalls for the enthusiast

For more details on Burke Doors click HERE

For more details on Shrule and District Vintage Club click HERE