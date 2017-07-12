Win a Bosch Tassimo Coffee maker on The No. 1 Show with N17 Electric

On The No.1’s Show with Jon Richards this week you could be waking up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee in the future. Join Jon each day between 2 and 3pm and find out how you could win a fabulous Bosch Tassimo Coffee and Hot Drinks Maker, compliments of N17 Superstore, Milltown, Co. Galway.

To celebrate the EPIC 7 Hour sale at N17 Superstores Milltown on 17-7-17 N17 Superstores are giving away a Bosch Tassimo Coffee and Hot Drinks Maker. With your Bosch Tassimo you can enjoy barrista style coffee, hot chocolates and specialist teas in the comfort of your own home.

The Epic 7 hour sale at N17 Superstores Milltown starts at 5pm until 12 midnight on Monday 17th July offering massive reductions.

For more details click HERE