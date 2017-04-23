Win with Bord Gáis Energy on Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in the Morning Bord Gáis Energy have some One4all vouchers and tickets for their conference to give away. This is all in preparation for their Galway Business Conference, “Leadership: Building a winning team”. The conference will take place on Thursday, May 11th at the Clayton Hotel in Galway. Tune in each morning from 6.30am to find out more.

They have been in operation since 1976 and today they supply customers with energy all over Ireland and they want to do more for their customers.

The conference will give business owners a chance to hear from some of Ireland’s leading names in sport and business. There will be a range of stimulating key note addresses, presentations, and interactive question and answer sessions to help you learn from the speakers’ personal journeys and understand how to bring their winning strategies into your own business.

Outgoing Connacht Rugby coach Pat Lam, fitness expert, author and entrepreneur Pat Divilly, and Galway hurling star Joe Canning will be sharing their insights on motivation and success gained throughout their successful careers in sport and fitness.

In addition, Dr Colm Foster, director of executive education at the Irish Management Institute, and Stewart Dunne, Partner in BDO will be giving their business insights on what they believe it takes to establish a winning business and thriving culture.

