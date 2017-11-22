15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Win a BMW M Sport Baby Racer with Colm Quinn on Molly in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
November 22, 2017

Time posted: 10:08 am

How about this for a stocking filler this Christmas!! -on Molly in the Morning this week Ollie and Molly are giving away a BMW  –  a baby mini one!      Thanks to Com Quinn BMW, Tuam Road Galway we have a nifty BMW M Sport Baby Racer  to giveaway.

This speedy little vehicle boasts front & rear LED’s, a horn, Colm Quinn BMW decals, low-noise rubber tyres, a small turning circle and an ergonomic steering wheel. It’s rounded off by comfortable soft seating.  It’s suitable for kids 18 months & older, now retailing at COLM QUINN for €108.   (TÜV-certified for children aged 1–3.)

Remember  –  It’s the Black Friday event at Colm Quinn!! 

COLM QUINN BMW and MINI are offering 10% discount on straight deals on a selection of Models. 

10% discount also available at Colm Quinn Motorstore. 

For one day only this Friday, open from 8am, visit any of our three premises to avail of fantastic deals. Don’t miss out. For one day only this Friday.. Check out their full range, at colmquinnbmw,  MINI or Motorstore 

