Win Bathtime Forever Me Pamper Hampers on Molly in the Morning

It’s time for a little bit of pampering this week on Molly in the Morning – We have some great gift hampers to giveaway each day to bring some lucky listeners a bit of bathtime heaven, thanks to Forever Me Cosmetic, now open at Galway Shopping Centre.

We have a daily hamper of goodies to delight the senses valued at €75 to giveaway Monday to Thursday. Our hamper can include a bang cracker, scented candle, bath blasters, a love cloud gift box, bath bomb and other little treats to help you enjoy the ultimate bathing experience with Forever Me.

We have an extra special hamper to giveaway on Friday worth €100. This hamper contains our most sought after unicorn products including a whopping 5 unicorn bath blasters along with a sprinkle of magic unicorn gift set, a taste of Forever Me’s best selling products such as a snap cracker, a delicious candle and a gift card.

Forever Me Cosmetics, Galway Shopping Centre have a large range of Bath Blasters, Bath Melts, Bath Bombs, Bath Mallows, Creamers & Brulees, Handmade Soaps, Home Fragrance, Face and Body Scrubs and Masks and many more luxurious cosmetic products. In fact it’s a little piece of heaven!

They also stock a glorious range of Essential Oils, Scented Candles, light up and let go with their Little Hotties Range and Cocktail Whipped Candles.

All products are 100% handmade using the magical power of essential Oils and Natural ingredients wherever possible. Forever Me Cosmetics uses only the finest natural ingredients in an indulgent range of handmade bath treats, body scrubs, essential oils and gifts. To find out more about Forever Me Cosmetic at Galway Shopping Centre click HERE

OPENING HOURS

Monday to Wednesday and Saturday 9.30-6

Thursday and Friday 9.30-9

Sunday: 12-6