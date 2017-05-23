15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win with Barretts of Ballinasloe on The Wagon Wheel

By Sinead Kennedy
May 23, 2017

Time posted: 7:24 pm

Tomorrow, Thursday and Friday we have some mad vouchers to give away on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughs all with thanks to Heiton Buckley – Barretts of Ballinasloe, Society Street, Ballinasloe. Their ‘One Day Madness Sale’ is happening this Saturday 27th May! Tune in each day to The Wagon Wheel from 12-1.30pm to find out how to win.

Barretts of Ballinasloe are the leading supplier of building, farm and home improvement products. They pride themselves on their knowhow and helpful staff at their store. They stock a large range of hardware products all at competitive prices.

They quote for complete building materials project so if you have list of materials you would like them to quote they would be happy to price them for you.

For more details on Barretts of Balinasloe One Day Madness Sale click HERE 

For more details on Heiton Buckley, Barretts of Ballinasloe click HERE

