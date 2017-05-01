Win with Athenry Enterprise Town Bank Of Ireland on Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in the Morning we have teamed up with the Athenry Enterprise Town – Bank of Ireland for their Enterprise Town initiative, which takes place 6th May – Everyone is welcome. They have given us some amazing prizes so tune in each morning from 6.30am for more details.

Athenry Enterprise town are delighted to announce that they have over 150 + business, sports and community groups registered for Athenry Enterprise Town on Saturday the 6th May from 11am – 4pm in Clarin College Athenry (previously Vocational School Athenry)

The day will also feature two special guest appearances – Wexford Hurling Manager, Davy Fitzgerald, Davy will take part in the Sports Panel discussion with local sport stars and he will announce the winners of the Bank of Ireland Athenry Enterprise Town national schools colouring competition.

Ireland’s favourite Dragon, Gavin Duffy will give an inspirational talk on enterprise and present certificates to the three local national school students who took part in the Bank of Ireland Bizworld and present awards to the TY’s from the three secondary schools on their Mini Business initiatives.

Other highlights of the day at this stage are as follows:

Opening of the event Damien Gardiner Athenry Enterprise Town Manager, and rippon cutting by Ciaran Cannon TD & Anne Rabbitte TD.

MC will be Neil Molloy from Molly in the Morning (Galway Bay FM) and who lives in Athenry.

A sports panel discussion featuring ‘The Sunday Game’ hurling pundit, Cyril Farrell, as well as a host of local sporting heroes, Tommy Walsh previous Kilkenny Hurler and All Ireland Winner, Davy Fitzgerald Wexford Hurling Manager, Dervla Higgins Galway Senior Camogie Player, Tom Flynn Galway Senior Football player, PJ Molloy previous Galway Hurler & All Ireland Winner.

A not-to-be missed business panel discussion, chaired by Dave Hickey, CEO Connacht Tribune, and featuring Gavin Duffy Dragons Den, Lorraine Higgins, Head of Public Affairs and Communications with Retail Excellence, Joe Healy President IFA, Emmet Byrne of Byrne-Mech, John Moylan of MJ Quinn & SIP Energy, Colman Dillon of Lifewave and Cllr. Peter Feeney & BOI representative.

The Community Expo, all local sport, community and charity clubs from Athenry and surrounding areas will be attendance, including Athenry GAA, Athenry Soccer Club, Athenry Athletics, Athenry Tidy Towns, Athenry Community Council, Athenry Active Retirement Group, the Heritage Centre, Athenry Cancer Care and many others.

Face painting, BBQ, under 10’s soccer, hurling, football, camogie and rugby blitz as well as performances from local musicians and dance groups such as Hession School of Dancing, Ultra-Flex, Athenry Taekwondo and Athenry School of music.

The Enterprise Town initiative aims to promote enterprise and drive business momentum for local businesses and the wider sports and social community in the Athenry locality by connecting residents with all the town has to offer.

Events are free to attend and are open to both customers and non-customers of Bank of Ireland.

Follow them on Facebook “Athenry Enterprise Town” or contact Damien Gardiner BOI Athenry Enterprise Town Manager on 087 6759987.