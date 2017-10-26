Win with The Ardilaun Hotel on Molly in the Morning

This week it’s a ‘say yes to the guess’ experience on Molly in the Morning, join Molly and Ollie as they get immersed in the experience of wedding planning, there’s lists and lists and more lists It’s all in support of The Adrilaun Hotel Wedding Showcase which takes place this Sunday 5th November between 2 and 5.30. The Ardilaun Hotel have given us some great prizes to giveaway each day – tune in from 6.30am.

What to expect at the Ardiluan Wedding Fair

It’s that time of year again when The Ardilaun Hotel are busy preparing for another busy Galway Wedding Fair. This year, it promises to be bigger and better than ever. All bride and grooms-to-be, and their families, can come along free of charge on Sunday 5th November from 2pm to 5.30pm to see Galway’s favourite wedding venue for themselves. As you’ll discover, the Ardilaun offers private, secluded surroundings for your special day, with wedding packages for everyone.

This year the Wedding inspirations event will be as popular as ever, so the message is to come early. Enjoy complimentary pimms & homemade lemonade, cocktails and canapes on arrival, with live entertainment on the day by the Guinness Jazz Band. The beautiful ballroom of The Ardilaun will be packed with a host of wedding necessities, with a wide range of quality exhibitors to meet on the day.

An exclusive fashion show is one of the highlights during the event with Catwalk Models featuring the latest fashion trends for brides and grooms. There will be a free draw on the day for a Luxury Break for two with Select Hotels of Ireland. Admission is free, so come along and enjoy the day.

For further information on the wedding inspirations day and also for exhibiting at the fair, please contact Maureen Walsh Wedding Planner on 091 519735 or by email. Or read here for more on Ardilaun weddings., and visit the facebook events page for updates on our Galway wedding show.