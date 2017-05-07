Win some amazing vouchers with Oranmore Enterprise Town on Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in the Morning we have teamed up with The Oranmore Enterprise Town – Bank of Ireland for their Enterprise Town initiative, which takes place 13th May in Calasanctius College from 11am to 4pm. Molly & Ollie have some amazing vouchers to give away, tune in each morning from 6.30am for details.

This FREE Expo supported by Bank of Ireland Oranmore will showcase local businesses, schools, sporting and voluntary groups. This is a great opportunity to network in the Oranmore community and to showcase the local businesses, services, products, club, community groups and charities. This enterprise event is to highlight all that Oranmore has to offer.

This event is open to everyone. Members of the public from all over Galway will hopefully take a day trip to Oranmore and see all that’s happening. Special guests include TV Chef Rachel Allen, Joe Healy, IFA President and Barry O’Sullivan from RTÉ’s Dragons Den. Hildegarde Naughton TD will open the Event. Members of the public will have the opportunity to meet them in person.’

To entertain the little ones face painters will be on hand. Local sports clubs have activities organised for their junior members. It promises to be a great day for all the family. All are most welcome and there is no charge.

Join us at the Business, Sports & Community Expo which takes place on May 13th Calasanctius College from 11am to 4pm.

We encourage you to invite family and friends to come along on the day and see all that Oranmore Enterprise Town has to offer.

For more information on Oranmore Enterprise Town event click HERE