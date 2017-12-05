15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

Win Afternoon Tea for Two at Glenlo Abbey on The Wagon Wheel

By Sinead Kennedy
December 5, 2017

Time posted: 1:52 pm

To celebrate the launch of the Glenlo Abbey Hotel Gift Voucher Selection  we have an Afternoon Tea for Two Voucher to give away Thursday and Friday on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes 

A Glenlo Abbey Hotel Voucher is the perfect gift this Christmas.    

Choose from luxury Hotel Breaks, Elegant Afternoon Teas or Dinner aboard the award-winning Pullman Restaurant set on two original carriages from the Orient Express.

Enjoy a Falconry Experience on the estate with our experienced falconers or choose from a selection of Golf Vouchers available from Glenlo Abbey Golf.

Glenlo Abbey Hotel Vouchers make the perfect gift. Buy direct 091 519600 or visit www. glenloabbeyhotel.ie

