Win Afternoon Tea at Hotel Meyrick with Molly in the Morning

It’s going to be very civilised this week on Molly in the Morning. Molly and Ollie are treating listeners to Afternoon Tea at Hotel Meyrick – dainty little sandwiches and Earl Grey Tea in the elegant surrounds of Hotel Meyrick. It’s all to celebrate the upcoming Christmas party season at Hotel Meyrick. Tune in from 6.30am each morning to find out more

Hotel Meyrick is Galway’s most luxurious 4 star city centre hotel. Renowned as one of the West of Ireland most iconic hotels, Hotel Meyrick is full of atmosphere. It has been at the heart of Christmas celebrations in Galway since 1852.

Enjoy Galway’s Continental Christmas market on the steps of the hotel, the city’s finest shopping options and Galway’s wonderful festive decorations and tasty dining options with live music and festive cocktail selection. Dine in the Gaslight Bar & Brasserie before drinks in the Christmas Market.

Enjoy your Christmas Party to the full and book an overnight stay at Hotel Meyrick – call their Reservations Team on +353 91 564041 or email [email protected]