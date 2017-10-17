15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Win Afternoon Tea at Hotel Meyrick with Molly in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
October 17, 2017

Time posted: 12:18 pm

It’s going to be very civilised this week on Molly in the Morning.  Molly and Ollie are treating listeners to Afternoon Tea at Hotel Meyrick – dainty little sandwiches and Earl Grey Tea in the elegant surrounds of Hotel Meyrick.     It’s all to celebrate the upcoming Christmas party season at Hotel Meyrick. Tune in from 6.30am each morning to find out more

Hotel Meyrick  is Galway’s most luxurious 4 star city centre hotel. Renowned as one of the West of Ireland most iconic hotels, Hotel Meyrick is full of atmosphere. It has been at the heart of Christmas celebrations  in Galway since 1852.

Enjoy Galway’s Continental Christmas market on the steps of the hotel, the city’s finest shopping options and Galway’s wonderful festive decorations and tasty dining options with live music and festive cocktail selection.  Dine in the Gaslight Bar & Brasserie before drinks in the Christmas Market.

Enjoy your Christmas Party to the full and book an overnight stay at Hotel Meyrick – call their Reservations  Team  on +353 91 564041 or email [email protected]

print
Competitions
Bluebird Care have immediate vacancies for Healthcare Assistants
October 15, 2017
Win a €100 Lanidor Ireland Voucher on Molly in the Morning
October 13, 2017
Win free parking at Shannon Airport on The Keith Finnegan Show