Win with Abbeyglen Castle Hotel Clifden on The Keith Finnegan Show

By Sinead Kennedy
May 1, 2017

Time posted: 6:53 pm

This week on The Keith Finnegan Show we have teamed up with the Abbeyglen Castle Hotel Clifden to give away  3 nights B&B with dinner each night. This romantic getaway is one not to be missed. Tune in each morning from 9-12 to find out more about this fantastic giveaway.

The Abbeyglen Castle Hotel is located on the aptly named Sky Road overlooking the quaint alpine like village of Clifden, Connemara.

The Abbeyglen Castle Hotel is nestled in the romantic setting of the Twelve Pins with beautiful views overlooking Clifden Bay. The warm and friendly staff are always at hand to make your stay special, guaranteeing you an unforgettable experience.

The Abbeyglen Castle Hotel is located close to Connemara’s major attractions, including Kylemore Abbey, The Connemara National Park, the local museum and the first Trans-Atlantic wireless station and landing site.

The renowned Connemara Golf Links is close by, overlooking the rugged Atlantic Coast.

For more details on the Abbeyglen Castle Hotel Clifden click HERE

