The 2017 Irish Pharmacy News (IPN) Awards recognise innovation and best practice in the pharmacy sector. This year’s ceremony took place on the 2nd of March at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Dublin.

Alflorex® has previously won the ‘Best Irish Pharmacy Product’ in 2015, the ‘Best Natural Product’ and the ‘Best Gastrointestinal Product’ in 2016. Another success was achieved against strong competition for 2017.

If you would like more information click HERE