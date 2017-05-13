15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

Win a 32″ Led TV with the north Galway Vintage & Heritage Festival on Molly in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
May 13, 2017

Time posted: 8:51 am

This week on Molly in the Morning you could win Lunch for 2 at McHugh’s Restaurant, Tuam Road,  and you could also win a 32” LED TV  from Cunniffe Expert Electric, Galway !   It’s all thanks to the fifth annual North Galway Vintage and Heritage festival taking place on Sunday 21st May at Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre, Co. Galway.   Tune in from 6.30am each morning. 

This will be their  fifth year running and as they say it can only get bigger and better.  They are pleased to announce that their Show Day 2017 will be held in the Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre which gives them more space both indoors and outdoors for exhibitors and the general public alike.
The main displays of Vintage and Heritage will feature all types of vintage and classic vehicles and machinery (pre-1987).
North Galway Vintage and Heritage Group are delighted to welcome the great Declan Nerney and his band from 2 to 4pm, so why not bring along your old dancing shoes.
For 2017 North Galway Vintage and Heritage Festival will be celebrating 100 Years of Ford, and there will be prizes for both cars and tractors on the day, pre-1987.
For the younger age group we will have Kiltimagh Pet Farm who will have a wide variety of exotic and domestic animals for you to meet. They will also be providing Pony Rides.  There will be a Vintage Amusement Fair to entertain on the day, provided by Murray Funfair.
Apart from the vintage there will also be  a number o f motor dealers and tractor and machinery dealers displaying their range of new products.  This year visitors will be able to enjoy full indoor catering facilities with an extended breakfast, lunch and snack menu.
North Galway Vintage and Heritage Group would also like to welcome and thank our two main sponsors Pamlube and Reddilift.
