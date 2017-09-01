Williamstown boil water notice lifted

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Boil Water Notice for the area supplied by the Williamstown Public Water Supply has been lifted
This follows advice from the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Galway County Council
The notice was put in place last week as a precautionary measure to protect the 986 people served by the supply
It was necessary because extremely heavy rainfall in the area caused the water treatment plant to come under pressure
This led to turbidity in the water and a lower than required level of UV protection
However, after 9 days the boil water notice for Williamstown has today been lifted