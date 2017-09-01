15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Williamstown boil water notice lifted

By GBFM News
September 1, 2017

Time posted: 6:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Boil Water Notice for the area supplied by the Williamstown Public Water Supply has been lifted

This follows advice from the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Galway County Council

The notice was put in place last week as a precautionary measure to protect the 986 people served by the supply

It was necessary because extremely heavy rainfall in the area caused the water treatment plant to come under pressure

This led to turbidity in the water and a lower than required level of UV protection

However, after 9 days the boil water notice for Williamstown has today been lifted

Galway Bay FM News Desk
