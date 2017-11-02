Williamstown Aim For First Ever Intermediate Title

Williamstown and Claregalway meet in the County Intermediate Football Final On Saturday Afternoon in Pearse Stadium at 1pm.

This is Williamstown’s first ever County Intermediate Football Final and their first final since winning the Junior A League in 2005.

Kevin Dwyer made the trip to Williamstown and spoke to some of the players and supporters as they prepare for the biggest day in the Club’s History.

Kevin first spoke to the Williamstown manager Sean Keaveney

Kevin then got the thoughts of Williamstown Captain Kieran Flatley

Next to speak to Kevin was Hubert Deane, Michael Gannon and John Barrett

Oliver Lennon is the PRO of Williamstown. He then spoke to Kevin

Finally, Kevin spoke to Declan Geraghty and Noel Finnegan

Williamstown’s Route To The Final

Saturday 13th May 2017

Williamstown 0-10 Menlough 0-11

Sunday 18th Jun 2017

Williamstown 3-12 Ballinasloe GAA 0-13

Saturday 26th Aug 2017

Williamstown 0-10 Glenamaddy 0-8

Saturday 9th Sep 2017

Williamstown 2-7 Oranmore-Maree 1-9

Sunday 1st Oct 2017

Williamstown 0-12 CLG Oileáin Árann 0-12

Sunday 8th Oct 2017

Williamstown 4-13 CLG Oileáin Árann 2-18

Saturday 4th Nov 2017

Williamstown v Claregalway – 1pm