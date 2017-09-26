15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Whitney Sheppard Wins European K1 Title

By Sport GBFM
September 26, 2017

Time posted: 11:57 am

Whitney Sheppard from Knocknacarra is IKF Atomweight K-1 Champion of Europe.
The Galway girl won a gruelling five round war against Joke Ceulemans from Belgium in a unanimous decision in the Clayton Hotel on Sunday.
Whitney, who started training at the Black Dragon gym in Galway some sixteen years ago, said it was her toughest fight in a career that has seen her fight all over Ireland, England, Wales, Italy, Portugal and Thailand.

Big thanks to David Greely from WCB in association with Tempa Antiques for sponsoring the fight and to all who came along to support her.

