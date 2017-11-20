Western Region Boys win National Basketball title

The Western Regional Boys Basketball team won the Basketball Ireland Post Primary Schools U17 ‘Tom Collins’ Inter Regional in Sligo yesterday. The West team was powered by their three Internationals Paul Kelly (C), James Connaire, Daniel Arimoro and a great team effort in the final saw them overcome a resilient and fancied Midlands Regional team 67-51. It was the first time since 2006 that this prestigious national title was won by the West.

In the Girls Tournament in Ballybunion the South Region defeated the South-West Region in a thrilling final to bring the Cup back to Cork. Both Galway (Boys) and Cork (Girls) get to host the Tournament next year in November.

Back L-R:

James Cummins (Bish), Paul Kelly (St. Paul’s), James Connaire (Bish), Daniel Arimoro (Calasanctius), William Onyenweson (St Mary’s), Alvaro Lasarte (St Mary’s), Malik Thiam (St. Enda’s), Tom O’ Malley (Coach)

Front L-R:

James Kebana (St. Mary’s), Mathew Sweeney (Bish), Iarlaith O Sullivan (Bish), Oisin Gormley (Col na Coiribe), Aaron Kiernan (Bish), Darragh McNulty (Bish), Ben Kelly (Jes).