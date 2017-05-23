West Regional Health Forum observes silence over Manchester terror attack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Regional Health Forum West has expressed its horror at the bomb attack in Manchester last night which has claimed the lives of 22 people.

The forum is meeting at Merlin Park Hospital this afternoon.

Members of the forum observed a minute silence as the meeting began in memory of those who died and in sympathy with their families.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack outside an arena concert by singer Ariana Grande.

Children as young as 8 are now known to be among those killed.

Meanwhile 59 others have been injured – and a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.