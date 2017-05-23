15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

West Regional Health Forum observes silence over Manchester terror attack

By GBFM News
May 23, 2017

Time posted: 2:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Regional Health Forum West has expressed its horror at the bomb attack in Manchester last night which has claimed the lives of 22 people.

The forum is meeting at Merlin Park Hospital this afternoon.

Members of the forum observed a minute silence as the meeting began in memory of those who died and in sympathy with their families.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack outside an arena concert by singer Ariana Grande.

Children as young as 8 are now known to be among those killed.

Meanwhile 59 others have been injured – and a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
