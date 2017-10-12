15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

West of Ireland trout anglers travel to Brussels to discuss pike control

By GBFM News
October 12, 2017

Time posted: 10:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A delegation of West of Ireland trout anglers are travelling to Brussels today to discuss pike control in local fisheries

The delegation comprises Martin Kinneavy, chairperson of the Connacht Angling Council; John Gibbons of Oughterard Anglers and Boatmens’ Association and London-based environmental scientist, Dr Roderick O Sullivan, will meet with top officials from the European Commission’s Directorate General for the Environment.

The meeting has been facilitated by local M.E.P. Marian Harkin.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Thursday October 12th, 2017
October 12, 2017
IBEC says delay to Apple Athenry have damaged Ireland’s international reputation
October 12, 2017
NUIG to confer honorary doctorate on former Taoiseach Enda Kenny
October 12, 2017
New film-making fund for the West of Ireland set to create 90 new jobs

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 11, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
October 11, 2017
Athenry wins County Intermediate Camogie Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK