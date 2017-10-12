West of Ireland trout anglers travel to Brussels to discuss pike control

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A delegation of West of Ireland trout anglers are travelling to Brussels today to discuss pike control in local fisheries

The delegation comprises Martin Kinneavy, chairperson of the Connacht Angling Council; John Gibbons of Oughterard Anglers and Boatmens’ Association and London-based environmental scientist, Dr Roderick O Sullivan, will meet with top officials from the European Commission’s Directorate General for the Environment.

The meeting has been facilitated by local M.E.P. Marian Harkin.