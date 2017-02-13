15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

WCW logo 1

West Coast Wheelers To Hold Information Evening This Thursday

By Sport GBFM
February 13, 2017

Time posted: 4:00 pm

West Coast Wheelers are holding an information evening this Thursday in Galway with a view of introducing more cyclists to the leisure aspect of the Sport.

The Information Evening, to be held in the Westwood Hotel between 7 and 10pm, is an opportunity in which to come along and meet with us and see what the club is all about. Another aspect they will be promoting is Road Safety, Cycle Handling Skills and Group Riding.

The PRO of the club is Donal Caddye and he spoke to John who asked him to explain more about the evening.

WCW text

print
Podcasts, Sport
Woman who died in crash near Portumna named locally
Oranmore/Maree’s Footballers And Hurlers To Challenge Each Other – In The Ring!
RumbleinMaree_A4poster-page-001
February 13, 2017
Oranmore/Maree’s Footballers And Hurlers To Challenge Each Other – In The Ring!
CONNACHT FA
February 13, 2017
TP BRENNAN CONNACHT JUNIOR CUP 1ST ROUND RESULT
CONNACHT FA
February 13, 2017
TP BRENNAN CONNACHT JUNIOR SHIELD 1ST ROUND RESULTS

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

school-books-desk-news2
February 13, 2017
Gaelscoil Dara Renmore and Eglish NS Ballinasloe added to DEIS plan
IMG_0854
February 13, 2017
Mayor of Galway heckled at City Hall as he accepts petition to end the housing crisis

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline