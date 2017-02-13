West Coast Wheelers To Hold Information Evening This Thursday

West Coast Wheelers are holding an information evening this Thursday in Galway with a view of introducing more cyclists to the leisure aspect of the Sport.

The Information Evening, to be held in the Westwood Hotel between 7 and 10pm, is an opportunity in which to come along and meet with us and see what the club is all about. Another aspect they will be promoting is Road Safety, Cycle Handling Skills and Group Riding.

The PRO of the club is Donal Caddye and he spoke to John who asked him to explain more about the evening.