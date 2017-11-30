15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Well known Ballinasloe town service station to be knocked and rebuilt

By GBFM News
November 30, 2017

Time posted: 11:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new service station in Ballinalsoe have been approved by the county council.

Petrogas Group Limited has been granted planning permission to demolish the existing Applegreen filling station and adjoining home at Mackney.

The plans for a new service station in Ballinasloe involve a single-storey building with a shop and off-licence, a deli counter, seating, a cash room and a food preparation area.

There will be 4 fuel pumps outside.

The development has been granted planning permission subject to 11 conditions.

Planners state that the demolition of the existing house and shop on site must be carried out in a safe and satisfactory manner.

Also there must be a one-way circulating system with clear road markings at the entrance and exit to the new service station.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
