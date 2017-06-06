15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

A Well Established Galway City Centre Salon is expanding and has exciting opportunities for different positions

By Sinead Kennedy
June 6, 2017

Time posted: 4:30 pm

A Well Established Galway City Centre Salon is expanding and has exciting opportunities for the following:
Experienced and motivated Stylists with at least 5 years experience and excellent customer service skills.
Trainees with a friendly disposition, no experience necessary.
Receptionist with a great personality and experience in hairdressing or similar sector.
Contact Elise in strictest confidence on 086 049 3303 or email [email protected]

