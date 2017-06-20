Weekly Galway Athletics report

Connacht Track and Field Championships U14 to Senior

Day two of the Connacht Championships was held in Sligo IT held Saturday last and featured age group finalsforU14 to U19 at Juvenile level and a Senior events programme. At Juvenile level, Galway clubs impressed, with Emma Moore of GCH taking triple gold in the U14 80 metres, 200m, and her run in the 800m was a fantastic display of front running, clocking 2.18 for victory

GCH took the U14 Boys relay title, and squad member Darragh Jennings then won three individual golds, as he claimed the U14 Boys 800m, as well as the Discus and Shot Putt titles in a hugely impressive display of multi eventing.

GCH athletes impressed across the board. Highlights included Luke Dahler, who won the 200m U14 and took the silver medal in the Boys 80m sprint.At U15 level Eimear Rowe claimed the Girls 800m and silver in the 200m. Niall Breathnach won bronze in the U15 Boys 200m. Seren O’Toole won the 250m hurdles and 200m flat. Eoghan Jennings won the U16 Pole Vault and claimed silver in the U16 Boys 250 hurdles. Barry Murphy took bronze in the Boys U16 1500m.Robert McDonnell took 100m gold with GCH and added the 200m later,Jonathan McGrath won a bronze in the 100 hurdles and 200m, and silver in the 100m,

Laoise Geraghty of GCH showed she is in top form winning double gold in both the U17 Girls 400m and 800m. Aaron Brennan won the U17 Boys 800m in a fast2.05, Dennis Onuoha won silver in the 200m and 400m bronze.

In the U18 Girls, Aoife Sheehy won the 400m hurdles and silver in the 400m, which was won by clubmate Laura Nally. Nally also took silvers in both 100m and 200m events. Lydia Doyle impressed in doing the 100m flat and hurdles double. Rita Lahue won silver in the U18 Girls 100m hurdles.At U18 Boys level, Thomas McStay took double silver in the 800m and 1500m. Gary Martyn won bronze in the 2k Steeplechase. Diego Brule looks like a natural over the fences, as he claimed the 400m hurdles and took silver in the 110 hurdles. Kacper Poniatwoski won the 100m ahead of Darren Costello,with the same result in the 200m. Eanna Folan placed third in the 8000m in 2.04

In the U19s Jack Dempsey showed his class storming home in both the 100 and 200 metre events to take double gold, as Luke O Shaughnessy also ran well with double bronze in both events

At Senior level GCH took home a huge haul of medals, with Kathryn Casserly claiming the Connacht 1500m title, Niamh Hennelly returned to action with victory in the 3000m senior, and Ronan O Conghaile won 1500 silver.Majella Loftus won both 100 and 200m Silver. Brendan Staunton excelled in the field, winning the Senior Discus, Shot and Hammer titles. Henrique Nvokolata won the Senior Triple Jump and took Long Jump silver

Craughwell AC claimed gold and silver in the U18 Girls 4x100m relay with the team of Aoife Walsh, Arlene Earls, Shauna Tobin and Laura Cunningham taking the silver medals and the four of Caoilin Milton, Ciana Reidy, Lorraine Delaney and Siona Lawless taking the gold medals (all pictured above).

Laura Cunningham won gold in the U18 triple jump with a best of 10.42m to take the Connacht title with Aoife Walsh in second place. Cunningham also took victory in the high jump in a new PB of 1.60m and added a silver medal in the long jump. Ciana Reidy claimed victory in the pole vault with a best of 2.65m to win the Connacht title.Arlene Earls took the Connacht Long Jump U18 title with a jump of 4.68m with Aoife Walsh taking the bronze medal. Lorraine Delaney jumped brilliantly to take the silver medal in the U18 high jump, an event where Ciana Reidy was third. Arlene Earls followed up her brilliant long jump title with a silver medal in the U18 800m.

In the Senior grade for Craughwell, Sinead Treacy took a sprint double with Connacht titles in the 100m and 200m,while Gavin Cooney took the Connacht title in the Men’s 800m with a big PB in a time of 2.03.53. Ben Garrard had a similar storming performance to edge to victory in the U19 800m in 2.01.43. – he also won the U19 Long Jump and the 400m. Oisin Lyons ran an impressive gun to tape victory in the U18 taking the Connacht title in 2.03, while Kyle Moorhead put in an electric finish to take the silver medal in the U16 boys 800m race in a new PB time of 2.11. Jerry Keary took the High jump U18 Connacht title with a leap of 1.85m, and set a huge PB of 6.26m to take victory in the U18 boys long jump.

In the U17 age group for Craughwell, Siona Lawless put in a fine performance to take the silver medal in the girl’s long jump. Chloe Casey dominated the U16 girls throwing events with victory in the shot putt with a best of 12.06 and in the discus. Garvin Surlis had a good day in the U16 jumps with victory in the triple jump and silver in the long jump. In the U15 grade, Sean Cotter had a fine run in the boys 1500m to take the Connacht title in an impressive 4.45. Ellie Cronin took victory in the U15 high jump,and won bronze in both the 250m hurdles and the long jump. Alisha Larkin claimed silver in the girls 100m with Ailbhe Folan taking the bronze, Annie Dehora took a bronze medal in the discus.

Conor Trehy was impressive in the U15 Triple jump and won the Connacht title with a leap of 9.37m. James Furey took bronze in the javelin, In the U15 relays, both girls and boys raced to the silver medals with the girl’s team of Aoife Kelly, Ellie Cronin, Alisha Larkin and Ailbhe Folan taking their silver in a time of 54.06 and the boys team of Oisin Davis, Robert Urquhart, Lughaigh Morgan and James Furey likewise. Morgan also took Long jump silver.

In the U14 grade, the Craughwell U14 boys raced to bronze medals with their team of Liam McDonagh, Lukas Schukat, Kieran O’Connor and Conor Hoade. Schukat then won the High jump and bronze in the long jump. Conor Hoade had a fine victory in the 75m hurdles in 12.44 with Robert Urquhart third. Rebecca Lynch was very impressive when taking the Connacht U14 girls Long jump title with a winning leap of 4.38m and added a bronze in the javelin. Liam McDonagh had a brilliant day of throws with gold in the U14 hammer, silver in the U14 and bronze in the javelin, Saoirse Pierce took the Connacht title with a leap of 1.4m in the High Jump

Ballinasloe and District AC walker Veronica Burke impressed in winning the Senior Ladies 3k Walk in 14.18, and she now heads to compete in the UK 20k championships this weekend in Leeds.

Loughrea athletes Aoibheann Farrell won Gold in the U 15 Long Jump and silver in the U15 hurdles, Conor Leahy won the Triple Jump and Long Jump and 100m silver at U17 level, and Darragh Leahy took Long Jump bronze,while at U18 Daniel Callanan Forde won U18 Triple Jump gold and Long Jump Silverat Senior level, Mary Barrett won Discus and Shot gold.

Sean McDermott of Castlegar is in top format present and won 800m silver in the Senior Men’s race Roisin Geaney of South Galway won silver in the 2k U14 Walk, while clubmate Caoimhe Kelleher won bronze in the U16 girls 800m

Corrib ACs Maebh Walsh won bronze at the U14 Girls 800m, Maebh Keoghwon Shot Bronze at U15, with Laura Keogh taking Senior silver in the Shot. Athenry AC athletes Calum Healy won silver at the Boys hurdles U14 and bronze in the 80m and 200m, and Aoibhe Deeley won the 80m huddles and took bronze in the 250m hurdles. Aine O Farrell won both the 1500m and 3000m U 18 Connacht titles. Sarah Gilhooley Gold in the 2k steeplechase and took both 800m and 1500m silver at U17. Ryan McNelis won silver at 400m hurdles and 400 flat as well as taking hurdles bronze. Saoirse Healy won silver in theU15 High Jump

Tuam AC fielded a big squad in the field events, and Shane O Rourke won Long Jump gold for Tuam at Senior level with 6.10 m, and also won Long Jump silver.Justin Lane competed at Senior level and won Javelin and Hammer silver, Discus bronze and Long Jump bronze. Ella Rafferty won silver at the U14 Hammer,Discus and Shot Putt silver. Barry Rafferty won silver in the Shot and Discus and Hammer bronze at Senior level. Jack Hession won silver in the U 14 Long Jump, while Jack Mannion won U15 High Jump gold and Long Jump bronze.

Irish cap for Breathnach .

Sean Breathnach of GCH competes for Ireland in the Shot Putt next weekend, as part of the squad for the in the European Team Cup which will be held in Finland from June 23rd to 25th. The GCH athlete competes alongside the likes of Mark English and Paul Robinson in a strong Irish squad.

European Standard

Galway athlete Alanna Lally ran a European U23 B qualifying standard at the BMC Grand Prix in Watford last week, as she clocked a time of 2.06.45 over 800 metres.

Killeeneen 5KM

Michael O Connor of GCH put his younger rivals to the sword at the Killeeneen 5km held Thursday, 15th June last. O Connor, the former National marathon champion, is back training hard, and won the 5km in a time of 15.54, ahead of local star Damien O Boyle of Craughwell AC, and David Gonzales Montes, a Spanish visitor in third. Sinead Brody of GCH claimed the ladies honours in 19.22, with Edel Kelly second and Linda Porter third.

Bullaun 8km

Stuart Moloney of Moore Abbey Milers sped home to take victory in the Bullaun 8KM held last Saturday night , with Rob Lennon of Castlegar second and Feargal Walsh of Athenry third. Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry won the Ladies section.

Annaghdown 10KM

Michael O Connor of GCH made it two wins in a week at the annual Annaghdown 10k held Sunday last in scorching conditions, O Connor clocked 33.13 to take victory ahead of Matt Bidwell of GCH, second in 34.44, and Conor Dolan third in 35.48. Barbara Dunne of GCH made a winning return to the roads with a fast 39.17 to be first lady home, ahead of Deirdre Brophy of Athenry and Sinead Brody of GCH.

Fixtures

Athenry Half Marathon

The Athenry AC Half Marathon & 5K takes place this Saturday, and starts and finishes in the village of Monivea, Co. Galway, the half marathon starts at 11am and the 5K starts at 11:15am. The half marathon incorporates the Galway half marathon championships for 2017.

National Track and Field League

The National Track and Field League returns this weekend with Round One being held in Athlone IT. Galway will have three teams competing this year, with GCH men’s squad and Galway Ladies both in the Premier Division, and a newly formed Galway County Men’s team comprised of all club’s bar GCH starting off in Division One. The GCH Squad is managed by GCH sprints supremo Brendan Glynn, with Sarah Finnegan in charge of the Galway Ladies, while Sean McDermott of Castlegar AC and Michael Tobin of Craughwell AC have taken the reins at the Galway Men’s team.