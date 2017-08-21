15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Weekend’s County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
August 21, 2017

Time posted: 2:39 pm

The Weekend’s County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures

 

Saturday 26th August                      

Senior Football Championship        

An Fhairche: Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir v Kilconly 4.30pm

Tuam Stadium: Tuam Stars Caherlistrane 4.45pm

Pearse Stadium: Killannin v Moycullen 6.15 pm

Tuam Stadium: Milltown v Mountbellew/Moylough 6.30pm

 

Intermediate Football Championship  

Tuam Stadium: Glenamaddy v Williamstown 3pm

Pearse Stadium: An Spidéal v Oughterard 4.30pm

 

Intermediate Football Relegation

An Fhairche: Athenry v Clifden 3pm

The Prairie: Ballinasloe GAA v Cárna-Caiseal 3pm

 

Sunday 27th August

Senior Football Championship       

Pearse Stadium: Mícheál Breathnach v St. James’ GAA 12.45pm

Pearse Stadium: St Michael’s v Salthill-Knocknacarra 2.30pm

 

Intermediate Football Championship

Tuam Stadium: Dunmore MacHales v St Brendan’s 1pm

Tuam Stadium: Menlough v Kilkerrin-Clonberne 2.30pm

