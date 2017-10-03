15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Weekend Galway Hurling Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
October 3, 2017

Time posted: 11:23 am

The first of the Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter finals will be played this weekend, alongside the quarter finals of the Intermediate Championship and the County Minor A final in what is a busy weekend of club action.

Saturday, Oct 7th:

Intermediate Hurling Championship 1/4 finals

Oranmore Maree v An Spideal 2pm Pearse Stadium;

Kinvara v Rahoon Newcastle 3.30pm Pearse Stadium

 

Senior Hurling Championship preliminary 1/4 final –

Cappataggle v Kilnadeema Leitrim 4pm Kenny Park

 

Junior B Hurling Championship semi finals –

Killimor v Kilnadeema Leitrim 4pm Loughrea

Padraig Pearses v Ballinderreen 4pm Kenny Park

 

Junior C Hurling Championship 1/4 finals –

Meelick Eyrecourt v Kilnadeema Leitrim 2.30pm Loughrea

Kilbeacanty v Sylane 4pm Carnmore

 

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Round 6

Craughwell v Annaghdown 4pm Craughwell

Tuam v Oranmore Maree 4pm Tuam Stadium

 

Sunday, Oct 8th:

Intermediate Hurling Championship 1/4 finals

Kilconieron v Ballinderreen 2pm Kenny Park

Meelick Eyrecourt v Killimor 3.30pm Duggan Park

 

Minor A Hurling Championship Final –

Castlegar v Athenry 3.30pm Athenry

 

Junior 1 Hurling Championship Final –

Micheal Breathnach v Sylane 1pm Pearse Stadium

 

Junior A Hurling Championship 1/4 final –

Craughwell v Tynagh Abbey Duniry 2pm Duggan Park

 

Minor B 1 Hurling Championship semi final –

Oranmore Maree v Ahascragh Fohenagh 12 noon Carnmore

 

Junior Hurling League 1/4 final –

Turloughmore v Rahoon Newcastle 12 noon Castlegar

print
Sport
Burst watermain in the Renmore
October 3, 2017
D.R.A. decision on Turloughmore v Portumna expected this week
October 3, 2017
The day Paul Dunne’s dad was part of Connacht history
October 3, 2017
Tuam Stadium to host County SFC final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

October 3, 2017
Jehovah Witnesses plan refurbishment of Tuam facility
October 3, 2017
DNA sample taken from potential relation of body washed up on Inis Meain

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline