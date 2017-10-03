Weekend Galway Hurling Fixtures

The first of the Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter finals will be played this weekend, alongside the quarter finals of the Intermediate Championship and the County Minor A final in what is a busy weekend of club action.
Saturday, Oct 7th:
Intermediate Hurling Championship 1/4 finals –
Oranmore Maree v An Spideal 2pm Pearse Stadium;
Kinvara v Rahoon Newcastle 3.30pm Pearse Stadium
Senior Hurling Championship preliminary 1/4 final –
Cappataggle v Kilnadeema Leitrim 4pm Kenny Park
Junior B Hurling Championship semi finals –
Killimor v Kilnadeema Leitrim 4pm Loughrea
Padraig Pearses v Ballinderreen 4pm Kenny Park
Junior C Hurling Championship 1/4 finals –
Meelick Eyrecourt v Kilnadeema Leitrim 2.30pm Loughrea
Kilbeacanty v Sylane 4pm Carnmore
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Round 6
Craughwell v Annaghdown 4pm Craughwell
Tuam v Oranmore Maree 4pm Tuam Stadium
Sunday, Oct 8th:
Intermediate Hurling Championship 1/4 finals –
Kilconieron v Ballinderreen 2pm Kenny Park
Meelick Eyrecourt v Killimor 3.30pm Duggan Park
Minor A Hurling Championship Final –
Castlegar v Athenry 3.30pm Athenry
Junior 1 Hurling Championship Final –
Micheal Breathnach v Sylane 1pm Pearse Stadium
Junior A Hurling Championship 1/4 final –
Craughwell v Tynagh Abbey Duniry 2pm Duggan Park
Minor B 1 Hurling Championship semi final –
Oranmore Maree v Ahascragh Fohenagh 12 noon Carnmore
Junior Hurling League 1/4 final –
Turloughmore v Rahoon Newcastle 12 noon Castlegar