Weekend Galway Hurling Fixtures

The first of the Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter finals will be played this weekend, alongside the quarter finals of the Intermediate Championship and the County Minor A final in what is a busy weekend of club action.

Saturday, Oct 7th:

Intermediate Hurling Championship 1/4 finals –

Oranmore Maree v An Spideal 2pm Pearse Stadium;

Kinvara v Rahoon Newcastle 3.30pm Pearse Stadium

Senior Hurling Championship preliminary 1/4 final –

Cappataggle v Kilnadeema Leitrim 4pm Kenny Park

Junior B Hurling Championship semi finals –

Killimor v Kilnadeema Leitrim 4pm Loughrea

Padraig Pearses v Ballinderreen 4pm Kenny Park

Junior C Hurling Championship 1/4 finals –

Meelick Eyrecourt v Kilnadeema Leitrim 2.30pm Loughrea

Kilbeacanty v Sylane 4pm Carnmore

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Round 6

Craughwell v Annaghdown 4pm Craughwell

Tuam v Oranmore Maree 4pm Tuam Stadium

Sunday, Oct 8th:

Intermediate Hurling Championship 1/4 finals –

Kilconieron v Ballinderreen 2pm Kenny Park

Meelick Eyrecourt v Killimor 3.30pm Duggan Park

Minor A Hurling Championship Final –

Castlegar v Athenry 3.30pm Athenry

Junior 1 Hurling Championship Final –

Micheal Breathnach v Sylane 1pm Pearse Stadium

Junior A Hurling Championship 1/4 final –

Craughwell v Tynagh Abbey Duniry 2pm Duggan Park

Minor B 1 Hurling Championship semi final –

Oranmore Maree v Ahascragh Fohenagh 12 noon Carnmore

Junior Hurling League 1/4 final –

Turloughmore v Rahoon Newcastle 12 noon Castlegar