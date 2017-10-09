15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Weekend Galway GAA Results

By Sport GBFM
October 9, 2017

Time posted: 9:28 am

FOOTBALL RESULTS:

Intermediate Football Championship Semi Finals
Williamstown 4-13 Oileain Arainn 2-18 AET (replay)
Claregalway 1-11 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-14

Division 1 Football League
Menlough 2-11 Milltown 1-12

Division 2 Football League
Monivea-Abbey 0-14 Carna-Caiseal 1-8

Division 3 Football League
Athenry 1-12 Dunmore MacHales 1-11
Headford 2-15 Kilconly 1-14
Barna 1-11 Killererin 1-9

Division 4 Football League
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór W/O Ballinasloe –
St Brendan’s 1-9 An Fhairche – Clonbur 0-11
Glenamaddy 1-16 Annaghdown 0-10

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 Football League North Final
St. James 1-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-10

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 Football League West Final
Renvyle 4-16 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-4

Ard Ri Hotel Minor C Football Championship – North Final
Clonbur 2-15 Kilconly 0-12

WERS Waste U16 Football Division 1B Shield Final
Dunmore MacHales 3-18 Monivea-Abbey 0-4

WERS Waste U16 Football Division 1A Championship Final
Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-15 Corofin 1-7

WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2A Shield Semi Finals
Oughterard 4-7 Kinvara 0-12 (replay)
Kilconly 2-14 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 2-12

WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2B Championship Final
Mountbellew/Moylough 2-16 An Cheathru Rua 5-6

WERS Waste U13 Football Division 3B Shield Final
Craughwell 2-8 Kinvara 1-4

WERS Waste U12 Football Group 2 League Final
Dunmore MacHales 2-13 Corofin 2-5

WERS Waste U12 Football Group 5 League Final
Monivea-Abbey 5-11 Ballinasloe 4-12

WERS Waste Under 12 Football Group 1 League Final
Caherlistrane 3-3 Corofin 2-6

WERS Waste Under 12 Football Group 1 Shield Final
Mountbellew/Moylough 1-10 Annaghdown 2-1

 

HURLING RESULTS:

McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship 1/4 finals
Oranmore-Maree 2-24 An Spideal 4-16
Rahoon-Newcastle 1-17 Kinvara 2-11
Ballinderreen 3-14 Kilconieron 1-13
Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-10 Killimor 0-15

Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship Final
Castlegar 2-15 Athenry 0-18

Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship 1/4 final
Craughwell 1-17 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 1-13

Gullane’s Hotel Junior 1 Hurling Championship Final
Sylane 1-16 Micheal Breathnach 0-15

Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Padraig Pearses 2-13 Ballinderreen 2-13
Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-11 Killimor 0-13

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship 1/4 final
Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-16 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-14

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C1 Hurling Championship
Oranmore-Maree 5-10 Tuam 3-5
Craughwell 2-13 Annaghdown 0-8

Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Championship Semi Final
Oranmore-Maree 4-16 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-15

Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League 1/4 final
Turloughmore 2-22 Rahoon-Newcastle 4-13

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Loughrea 2-11 Turloughmore 0-10
Clarinbridge 5-18 Michael Cusacks 0-7

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2
Moycullen 2-20 Ardrahan 3-2

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1 Cup Semi Finals
Rahoon-Newcastle 3-15 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-14
Killimordaly 2-15 Tommy Larkins 2-14

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1 Shield Semi Finals
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 5-6 Liam Mellows 1-12
Mullagh/Kiltormer 8-9 Ballinasloe 3-10

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1 Cup Semi Finals
Padraig Pearses 11-11 Abbeyknockmoy 1-4
Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-14 St Thomas 1-5

