Weekend Galway GAA Results

FOOTBALL RESULTS:
Senior Football Championship Semi Finals
Mountbellew/Moylough 3-15 Monivea-Abbey 1-4
Corofin 0-11 Annaghdown 1-7
Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-10 Headford 0-11
Division 1 Football League
Killanin 1-21 St. James 1-9
Tuam Stars 1-6 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-5
Milltown 1-20 Caherlistrane 2-9
Division 2 Football League
Moycullen 2-15 Oughterard 1-8
Division 3 Football League
Claregalway 3-12 Killererin 0-14
Division 4 Football League
Clifden W/O Ballinasloe –
Leitir Mór 0-17 Williamstown 1-14
Ard Ri Hotel Junior Football Championship North Final
St Gabriel’s 0-15 Corofin 0-13
Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West Semi Final
Clonbur 2-11 Micheal Breathnach 0-8
Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West Final
St. James 2-15 Barna 1-12
Ard Ri Hotel Junior B Football Championship North Final
Padraig Pearses 2-10 Headford 0-13
Ard Ri Hotel Division 8 football league North semi final
Oranmore-Maree 4-20 Milltown 0-6
WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2 Quarter Final
Caltra 7-14 Leitir Mór 0-5
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 3 Championship Final
Craughwell 2-10 Caltra 1-2
WERS Waste U12 Football Group 6 League final
Kilconly 3-8 Milltown 0-9
WERS Waste U12 Football Group 6 Shield final
Cortoon Shamrocks 1-13 Killererin 0-6
HURLING RESULTS:
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship Play-Offs
Clarinbridge 1-19 Athenry 1-8
Killimordaly 2-18 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-23
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Oranmore-Maree 1-16 Kilconieron 0-15
Gullane’s Hotel Junior 1 Hurling Championship Semi Final
Sylane 1-16 Bearna-Na Forbacha 0-11
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals
Loughrea 5-16 Mullagh 0-6
Meelick-Eyrecourt 3-13 Tommy Larkins 3-5
Menlo Emmetts 5-12 Ballygar 0-5
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1 Shield Final
Turloughmore 4-12 Moycullen 2-2
Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship semi finals
Castlegar 2-13 Clarinbridge 2-10
Athenry 1-15 Turloughmore 2-2
Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship semi finals
Killimordaly 4-18 Portumna 2-7
Killimor 1-13 Moycullen 0-12
Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Championship semi final
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 2-15 Carnmore 0-11
Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League Preliminary Quarter Finals
Rahoon-Newcastle 1-0 Gort 0-0
Liam Mellows 1-25 St Thomas 0-9
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Kilnadeema-Leitrim 4-18 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 3-5
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Rahoon-Newcastle 6-17 Mullagh/Kiltormer 4-5
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1
Ballygar 1-24 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-13
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1
Padraig Pearses 5-17 Annaghdown 1-5