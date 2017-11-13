Weekend Galway GAA Club results

HURLING RESULTS:
Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship semi finals
Gort 1-10 Craughwell 0-13
Liam Mellowes 0-13 Cappataggle 1-9
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship relegation
Annaghdown 6-17 Clarinbridge 3-7
Intermediate Hurling League semi final
Oranmore-Maree 8-18 An Spideal 5-7
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1 Shield Final
Annaghdown 5-5 Ballinderreen 2-5
FOOTBALL RESULTS:
Connacht Club football championship semi final:
Corofin 2-15 St Brigids 1-14 AET
Division 2 Football League
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-11 Micheal Breathnach 2-6
St Michael’s 1-13 Monivea-Abbey 0-9
Annaghdown 1-11 Caltra 0-5
Division 4 football League
Williamstown 0-11 Clonbur 0-9
Ard Ri Hotel Division 8 football league North final
Oranmore-Maree 2-7 Glenamaddy 0-12
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West semi final
Moycullen 1-11 Barna 0-13
WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2A Shield Final
Oughterard 1-17 Kilconly 3-4