The Keith Finnegan Show

Weekend Galway GAA Club Football Results

By Sport GBFM
May 29, 2017

Time posted: 9:57 am

Division 1 football League
Tuam Stars 2-13 Milltown 1-7
Caherlistrane 2-18 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-15
Corofin 4-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 2-10
Killanin 0-14 Menlough 0-8
St. James 2-10 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-12

Division 2 football League
Annaghdown 4-18 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-4
An Cheathru Rua 3-8 Monivea-Abbey 1-12
Micheal Breathnach 0-13 St Michael’s 1-9
Moycullen 3-15 Caltra 2-10

Division 3 football League
Kilconly 1-12 Claregalway 2-8
Barna 2-15 Headford 1-13
Dunmore MacHales 0-15 Killererin 0-10
An Spideal 5-14 Corofin 5-13
Athenry 0-14 Oileain Arainn 1-10

Division 4 football League
Clifden 0-13 St Brendan’s 0-10
Williamstown 1-9 Glenamaddy 0-10
St Gabriel’s 2-13 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 2-13

WERS Waste U15 Football Division 2 A
St. Gabriels 8-7 Loughrea 1-7

WERS Waste U13 Football Division 2 A
Athenry 2-6 Clarinbridge 3-3

WERS Waste U13 Football Division 3 A
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 4-8 Headford 2-10

Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Cappataggle 2-12 Ballinasloe 0-11
Mullagh 0-19 Clarinbridge 1-11

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4
Meelick-Eyrecourt 4-4 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-5

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5
Skehana 4-1 Micheal Breathnach 1-1

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 football league (West)
Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-14 Micheal Breathnach 0-5

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 football league (West)
Salthill-Knocknacarra W/O Carna-Caiseal –
St Michael’s 3-17 An Spideal 6-4
Fr Griffins/Eire Og 2-13 Barna 2-12

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 football league (West)
An Cheathru Rua 0-11 Clifden 1-8

Division 5 football league (North)
Mountbellew/Moylough W/O Headford –

Division 6 football league (North)
Athenry W/O Williamstown –
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-18 Dunmore MacHales 0-10
Kilconly 2-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-10

Division 7 football league (North)
Menlough 1-11 Padraig Pearses 1-9

Optional Headline