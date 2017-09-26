Weekend GAA football fixtures

Saturday, Sept 30th:
Div 1 football league: Cortoon Shamrocks v Tuam Stars 5pm Brownesgrove; Caherlistrane v St James 5pm Caherlistrane; Killannin v Mountbellew Moylough 5pm Mountbellew
Div 2 football league: Moycullen v Annaghdown 5pm Moycullen
Div 3 football league: An Spideal v Killererin 5pm Spiddal; Corofin v Athenry 5.30pm Corofin
Div 4 football league: Clifden v Leitir Mór 5pm Clifden
Sunday, Oct 1st:
Intermediate Football Championship semi final: Oileain Arainn v Williamstown 2.30pm Pearse Stadium
Senior Football Championship Relegation: Micheal Breathnach v St Michaels 3pm TBC
Div 1 football league: Salthill Knocknacarra v Corofin 2pm The Prairie
Div 2 football league: Caltra v Oughterard 2pm Caltra
Div 3 football league: Dunmore MacHales v Barna 2pm Dunmore
Div 4 football league: Oranmore Maree v Glenamaddy 3pm Oranmore; Annaghdown v St Gabriels 3pm Cregg