Weekend GAA football fixtures

By Sport GBFM
September 26, 2017

Time posted: 11:24 am

Saturday, Sept 30th:

Div 1 football league: Cortoon Shamrocks v Tuam Stars 5pm Brownesgrove; Caherlistrane v St James 5pm Caherlistrane; Killannin v Mountbellew Moylough 5pm Mountbellew

Div 2 football league: Moycullen v Annaghdown 5pm Moycullen

Div 3 football league: An Spideal v Killererin 5pm Spiddal; Corofin v Athenry 5.30pm Corofin

Div 4 football league: Clifden v Leitir Mór 5pm Clifden

 

Sunday, Oct 1st:

Intermediate Football Championship semi final: Oileain Arainn v Williamstown 2.30pm Pearse Stadium

Senior Football Championship Relegation: Micheal Breathnach v St Michaels 3pm TBC

Div 1 football league: Salthill Knocknacarra v Corofin 2pm The Prairie

Div 2 football league: Caltra v Oughterard 2pm Caltra

Div 3 football league: Dunmore MacHales v Barna 2pm Dunmore

Div 4 football league: Oranmore Maree v Glenamaddy 3pm Oranmore; Annaghdown v St Gabriels 3pm Cregg

Sport
