The Feel Good Factor

Weekend events for Galway families who’ve lost a child

By GBFM News
May 27, 2017

Time posted: 12:59 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two special events will take place in the city this weekend for families who’ve lost a child.

A remembrance mass and walk will take place tomorrow at Mervue and the Claddagh.

A special mass will take place in the city for the families of children and babies who have died.

It’s being organised by UHG’s Children’s Remembrance Day Committee.

Families who have experienced the death of a child before birth, shortly after birth, or at a later stage are invited to attend.

The mass takes place at the Holy Family Church, Mervue tomorrow afternoon, and families are asked to enrol with UHG’s Remembrance Day Committee in advance.

Meanwhile, there will be a walk at the Claddagh tomorrow to remember babies that have been lost through miscarriage.

Registration will take place from 11am outside the Claddagh Hall.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Miscarriage Association of Ireland.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
