Weekend Club Football Results

Senior Championship – Quarter Finals
Monivea/Abbey 3-9 Tuam Stars 1-10
Mountbellew/Moylough 3-20 St. James 0-10
Annaghdown 3-13 Leitir Mór 0-10
Corofin 4-13 Moycullen 2-8
Semi-Final Pairings:
Monivea/Abbey v Mountbellew/Moylough
Corofin v Annaghdown
Senior Championship – Relegation
Killannin 3-18 An Cheathru Rua 3-10
Killererin 1-7 Barna 0-8
Milltown 2-12 Kilconly 0-13
Relegation semi final draw: Barna v loser of Cortoon v Kilconly; An Cheathru Rua v loser St Michaels v Micheal Breathnach
Intermediate Championship – Quarter Finals
Williamstown 2-7 Oranmore/Maree 1-9
Claregalway 2-13 An Spideal 0-12
Intermediate Championship – Relegation Final
Clifden 2-14 Ballinasloe 2-6
Ballinasloe relegated to Junior Grade for 2018
West GPC Championships:
Junior:
Renvyle 4-9 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-9
Junior “A”
St. James 1-14 Na Piarsaigh 0-11
Barna 2-10 Fr. Griffin’s/Éire Óg 2-9
Junior “B”
Oughterard 1-8 Oileáin Arainn 0-6
North GPC Championships:
Junior “A” Semi-final
Corofin 6-11 Athenry 2-7
Junior “C” Semi-final
Claregalway 0-16 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12
Glenamaddy 3-10 Caherlistrane 2-8
Ted Webb Cup – Connacht U-16 Final.
Galway City & West 3-9 Roscommon 1-14
Ted Webb Shield – Connacht U-16 Final.
Galway County 5-13 Mayo East/West 1-8
Minor Championships Results:
“A” S/Final: Claregalway 1-19 Annaghdown 1-5
“A” S/Final: Monivea/Abbey 1-10 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-7
“A” Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-16 Moycullen 1-8
“A” Barna 2-17 Oughterard 0-13
Claregalway play Monivea/Abbey in the North GPC Final.
Barna play Oughterard in the West GPC Semi-Final with the winners playing Salthill/Knocknacarra in the Final
“B” Oranmore/Maree 6-13 St. Gabriels 3-8
“B” Athenry 3-7 Dunmore McHales 0-4
“B” S/Final: Killannin 1-10 St. James 2-4
“B” S/Final: Leitir Mór 1-13 St. Michaels 2-9
Killannin play Leitir Mór in the West GPC Final
In the North GPC there is one outstanding Quarter Final between Oranmore/Maree and Headford with the winners playing Tuam Stars in the Semi-Final. The other semi-final is between Athenry and Ballinasloe
“C” Kilconly 6-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 5-11
Kilconly play Clonbur in the “C” Final