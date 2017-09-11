Weekend Club Football Results

Senior Championship – Quarter Finals

Monivea/Abbey 3-9 Tuam Stars 1-10

Mountbellew/Moylough 3-20 St. James 0-10

Annaghdown 3-13 Leitir Mór 0-10

Corofin 4-13 Moycullen 2-8

Semi-Final Pairings:

Monivea/Abbey v Mountbellew/Moylough

Corofin v Annaghdown

Senior Championship – Relegation

Killannin 3-18 An Cheathru Rua 3-10

Killererin 1-7 Barna 0-8

Milltown 2-12 Kilconly 0-13

Relegation semi final draw: Barna v loser of Cortoon v Kilconly; An Cheathru Rua v loser St Michaels v Micheal Breathnach

Intermediate Championship – Quarter Finals

Williamstown 2-7 Oranmore/Maree 1-9

Claregalway 2-13 An Spideal 0-12

Intermediate Championship – Relegation Final

Clifden 2-14 Ballinasloe 2-6

Ballinasloe relegated to Junior Grade for 2018

West GPC Championships:

Junior:

Renvyle 4-9 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-9

Junior “A”

St. James 1-14 Na Piarsaigh 0-11

Barna 2-10 Fr. Griffin’s/Éire Óg 2-9

Junior “B”

Oughterard 1-8 Oileáin Arainn 0-6

North GPC Championships:

Junior “A” Semi-final

Corofin 6-11 Athenry 2-7

Junior “C” Semi-final

Claregalway 0-16 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12

Glenamaddy 3-10 Caherlistrane 2-8

Ted Webb Cup – Connacht U-16 Final.

Galway City & West 3-9 Roscommon 1-14

Ted Webb Shield – Connacht U-16 Final.

Galway County 5-13 Mayo East/West 1-8

Minor Championships Results:

“A” S/Final: Claregalway 1-19 Annaghdown 1-5

“A” S/Final: Monivea/Abbey 1-10 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-7

“A” Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-16 Moycullen 1-8

“A” Barna 2-17 Oughterard 0-13

Claregalway play Monivea/Abbey in the North GPC Final.

Barna play Oughterard in the West GPC Semi-Final with the winners playing Salthill/Knocknacarra in the Final

**********************************************************************************

“B” Oranmore/Maree 6-13 St. Gabriels 3-8

“B” Athenry 3-7 Dunmore McHales 0-4

“B” S/Final: Killannin 1-10 St. James 2-4

“B” S/Final: Leitir Mór 1-13 St. Michaels 2-9

Killannin play Leitir Mór in the West GPC Final

In the North GPC there is one outstanding Quarter Final between Oranmore/Maree and Headford with the winners playing Tuam Stars in the Semi-Final. The other semi-final is between Athenry and Ballinasloe

“C” Kilconly 6-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 5-11

Kilconly play Clonbur in the “C” Final