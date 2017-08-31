Weekend Cheat Sheet: What's On Around The Country This Weekend

Fancy getting out and about this weekend?

Whether you’re staying put or heading on a roadtrip, we’ve rounded up the best of what’s on around the country this weekend with thanks to Leap Card.

Dublin

Celtic Woman @ 3 Arena, Saturday 2nd September 8pm

Multi-platinum international music sensation and 2016 Grammy Nominee Celtic Woman have announced they will bring their all-new tour, Voices of Angels, home for one night only to Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday 2 September.

The tour showcases the angelic voices of Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and introduces the breathtaking new Celtic violinist Tara McNeill, accompanied by a group of equally talented musicians and dancers whose exceptional skill and high energy bring a fresh fusion to centuries of musical and cultural tradition.

Featuring many songs from their Voices of Angels album, this inspiring live concert experience features all new stage designs, stunning wardrobes, superb choreography and magnificent arrangements of timeless Irish traditional and contemporary standards in the group’s award winning signature style.

Tickets available here.

Pippa O’ Connor Shoe and Fashion Workshop @ Arnotts Shoe Gallery, Saturday 2nd Sept 12pm

To celebrate the recent opening of the new Shoe Gallery, Ireland’s largest women’s footwear department, Arnotts has teamed up with Pippa to host a styling segment on Saturday, 2nd September 2017 at 12pm.

Speaking about the event, Pippa said: “I’m delighted to be hosting a shoe and fashion styling segment in the newly opened Shoe Gallery on First Level in Arnotts! Everyone knows I have a weakness for shoes so I’ll be spoilt for choice in the biggest shoe department in Ireland! And now that it’s right beside the womenswear department, I don’t have too far to go to pair up my shoes with the new AW17 collections!”

The styling segment will take place in the Shoe Gallery on First Level where Pippa will be showcasing her “must have” shoes for the AW season, and styling them using pieces from her favourite brands from the AW17 womenswear collections in her own, signature Pippa style. Brands from the Shoe Gallery will include some of the newest additions by Jonak and Michael Kors, while Pippa will also be choosing from some of the newest brands in the womenswear department, including SET, Samsoe & Samsoe, Millie Mackintosh, Suncoo and Max & Co.

Register for the event for free here.

Cork

National Bodybuilding Championships Ireland @ The Everyman, Sat 2nd Sept 1pm

2016 was the most successful year for the N.B.F.I with the largest number of competitors at the Nationals to date and with three athletes competing in, and all placing top 3 at the UKDFBA International competition in Coventry. It really was a great year for the N.B.F.I.!

This year they are playing a bigger venue and have added two new classes to the line- up: Men’s Physique and Masters Over 40 Trained Figure. They have also brought USN on board as sponsors so it’s set to be an amazing show.

The show kicks off at 1pm, tickets here!

Limerick

‘Eat Like a Pig’ Urban Foodfest @ The Milk Market, Fri 1st Sept 5-9pm

Limerick Food Group is hosting ‘Eat Like a Pig’ Urban Food Fest {Pigtown Edition} street food evening in the Milk Market as the opening event of the Pigtown Food Series.

The Milk Market will be transformed to create a unique and festive evening atmosphere that will showcase some of the best food and drink Limerick has to offer.

The event will be open to the public with free entry, and a voucher system will be in place for guests to purchase taster or full portion plates from stalls.

More info here

Galway

Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival, Fri 1st Sept – 8th Oct

This traditional festival has become one of the most eagerly awaited dates on Ireland’s festival calendar as the streets of Lisdoonvarna will come alive with music and song, and buzz with dance, craic, and a love for life.

Featuring some of the biggest names on Ireland’s country music scene, such as Nathan Carter and Derek Ryan, whether you’re living it up on the dance-floor or having the craic in streets or in the cosy pub, Lisdoonvarna will be full of passion and promise as you seek out your match.

Be part of the 40,000 festival goers who are expected to attend the Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival again this year, and whether you meet the perfect match or not, the Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival will certainly set your pulse racing.

More info here

Waterford

Blink @ Central Arts Waterford 30th Aug – 2nd Sept 8pm

Ground Floor Theatre Company in association with Central Arts is delighted to announce it next production, Blink by Phil Porter.

Blink is the company’s second production and the follow-up piece to its highly successful ‘The Collector’. It will receive its premiere at Central Arts from Wednesday August 30th to Saturday September 2nd.

Starring Jenny Fennessy and Shane Corcoran and directed by Killian Collins, Blink is the tale of Jonah and Sophie. It’s a love story. A dysfunctional, voyeuristic, quirky love story, but a love story all the same. In a busy city, the worlds of two shy individuals collide, and a charming, delicate and darkly funny story unfolds before your eyes. Blink is a small, big, silly, serious, semi-ridiculous play about how “love is whatever you feel it to be.”

Tickets available here.