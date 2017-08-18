Weekend Cheat Sheet – What’s on around the Country this weekend

Fancy getting out and about this weekend?

Whether you're staying put or heading on a roadtrip, we've rounded up the best of what's on around the country this weekend.

Dublin

The Big Grill Festival @Herbert Park, Ballsbridge; Thu 17th – Sun 20th Aug

A festival for foodies that’s sure to give you that fire in your belly! Taste is king at this festival which brings together the finest food-makers from all over the country for a weekend of cooking, competitions and craic.

There’ll be workshops from Ireland’s best culinary talent and restauranteurs, including Irish Masterchef presenter Robin Gill and Thai cuisine expert Andy Ricker.

Add to that hot wing, chilli and burger challenges, documentary screenings, live music and DJs, and you may just have the perfect Summer weekend!

*Top tips* – Make sure you check out the Bord na Mona Fruit Shack – The pop-up activation will offer BBQ enthusiasts the opportunity to taste something sweet while celebrating the art of cooking fruity desserts with fire and smoke on an open BBQ fire pit. The Bord na Móna Fruit Shack will be serving complimentary desserts with a combination of unusual and tasty toppings from 4pm every day throughout the festival. The delicious desserts will be served on a first come, first served basis.

If you love craft beer – make sure to check out the Franciscan Well stand. Franciscan Well will be positioned alongside a host of BBQ delights as the perfect accompaniment to the delicious smoked and fired food on offer at the festival, with plenty of activity, entertainment and giveaways to keep attendees satisfied all weekend.

Head here for more info.





Groove Festival @ Kilruddery House & Gardens, Sat 19th – Sun 20th Aug

Groove Festival brings together the perfect blend of music, food, and fun activities to create a feel good festival for the whole family. Since its launch in 2013, Groove has been firmly established as one of Ireland’s most loved independent summer festivals. And this August 19-20, Groove Festival returns bigger and better than ever before with even more on offer to see, hear, taste and do.

For stage times, tickets and more head here!





Cork

Youghal Queen of the Sea Festival; Sat 19th – Sun 20th Aug

Youghal Queen of the Sea festival is coming up on 19th & 20th August – a 2 Day FREE family fun event, held in the Medieval College Gardens in Youghal.

Its the 11th year of the Festival and this year will be held over 2 days – Its a Festival that has it all for everybody -Saturday: Talks, Walks, Tours, Treasure Hunds, Organ Recital & Gala oncert – Sunday is Family Fun Day with puppet shows, face-painters, hair braiders magicians, medieval battles with re-enactors living a medieval existence in the gardens for 2 days…..the list goes on. Times: Sat. 10.00 til 6.00 — Sun: 12.00 to 6.00.

For a full programme of events, head here.





Limerick

The Welcome Inn Comedy Carnival, Fri 18th Aug

The Welcome Inn is delighted to be bringing live comedy to Co. Limerick Friday August 18th with a fantastic & much loved Irish comedic lineup. The one & only, The Hardy Bucks legend himself Eddie Durkan will be there telling tales of his devilment, while Facebook-famous & simply hilarious Farmer Michael & Kathleen on The Back Passage Tour will also join the lineup.

Local talent & warm up act will be Bob & Doc. These very impressive ladies will have the whole place in tears before we get going.

There will be music all night by resident DJ Trisha ‘The Bullet’ Hehir and the evening will also feature a beautiful BBQ.

Doors open @ 7.30pm & we advise you to get in early as seats will get taken and you are going to want a seat for this show.

More info here!

Galway

Pogueology – A Tribute to The Pogues @ Monroes, Fri 18th Aug

Pogueology came together in 2015 with a view to recreating the energy, mayhem and sheer party atmosphere of a Pogues live gig.

The seven-piece Laois based band consist of some of the finest musicians in the area who all share a love of the music of the Celtic/Punk sound that is The Pogues. The band have played many gigs across the country and this year were asked by MCD Promotions to play at the prestigious Trinity Ball in Dublin.

This is a project that was in the pipeline for many years and the band took their time in finding the right musicians that would be suited to the project.

All the Pogues favourites are covered in the set including Streams of Whiskey, Sally McLennane, Fiesta, Fairytale of New York, A Pair of Brown Eyes and Rainy Night in Soho.

More info here.





Waterford

The Collector @ The Theatre Royal: Thu 17th – Sat 19th Aug

Based on the classic novel by John Fowles, The Collector is a story of possession, obsession and love is considered one of the great works in modern literature. The Collector is a piece of theatre that captures your subconscious and possesses you. You will leave the theatre questioning your morals; the judgements of what you hold dear and close to your heart. The highly controversial novel, first published in 1963, has become more relevant as the decades have progressed.

The Collector tells the story of Frederick Clegg. Frederick is a socially awkward young man that collects butterflies. He becomes infatuated with the beautiful, unapproachable art student Miranda Grey. No longer able to watch from afar, Frederick does the unthinkable and resorts to “collecting” her. What unfolds between the captor and the prisoner is a battle of wills and an exploration of privilege that will have the audience second guessing their inner moral dialogues.

More info and tickets here.

