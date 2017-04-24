15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Salmons Ballinasloe

Wednesday – Live from Salmons Department Store, Ballinasloe

By Sinead Kennedy
April 24, 2017

Time posted: 6:50 pm

This Wednesday we broadcast live from Salmons Department Store, Ballinasloe for their Grand Re Opening. They are also celebrating 55 years in business. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm.

So come and join the fun – including giveaways, face painting, refreshments and special guest Mike Denver might even perform a song or two.

Salmons Department Store, Ballinasloe stock a very wide variety of goods branded and otherwise, their departments include Arts & Crafts, Giftware & Jewellery, Primary & Secondary Schoolbooks, Toys, Books & Magazines, Irish DVD’s & CD’s, Wool & Sewing, Petcare, Stationary, Religious items, Sports accessories and much more.

For more details on Salmon Department Store, Ballinasloe click HERE

