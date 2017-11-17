15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Wednesday – Live from Peter Murphy Electrical, Westside Shopping Centre

By Sinead Kennedy
November 17, 2017

Time posted: 2:07 pm

Join us on Wednesday as we head out to Westside Shopping Centre in Galway to Peter Murphy Electrical.  We are broadcasting live from 12 until 5pm and it’s all to mark the Peter Murphy Electrical’s Black Friday Sale.  Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon  for some great music and some great giveaways.

In the Black Friday Sale at Peter Murphy Electrical there are fantastic prices available in store at  Unit 2, Westide Shopping Centre, Galway  and on line at petermurphyelectrical.ie

This is your chance to get that ideal Christmas gift at the best price so check out the fantastic Black Friday offers on smart TV’s, vacuum cleaners, fridge freezers, washing machines, audio, tablets and the full range of small appliances.

Peter Murphy Electrical are also supporting the Galway Lions Club Charity Auction on Galway Bay FM on Friday December 8th.

print
Outside Broadcasts
Tuesday – Live from Coppingers of Moylough Black Friday Sale
November 17, 2017
Tuesday – Live from Coppingers of Moylough Black Friday Sale
November 14, 2017
Saturday – Live from McGreal Mace, Ballybritt.
November 13, 2017
Thursday – Live from Oranmore Pharmacy

LATEST PODCASTS

November 17, 2017
Maigh Cuilinn On Verge Of All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final
November 17, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday November 17th 2017
November 17, 2017
Tuam/Cortoon Aim For All-Ireland Junior Club Final Place
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?