Friday – Live from Ned Forde Showrooms Oranmore

On Friday we broadcast live from Ned Forde’s Showroom in Oranmore.

Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm at your local Flogas agent Ned Forde’s showroom in Oranmore and view one of the largest selections of Multi fuel stoves, inserts and gas fires in the West of Ireland.

Make a smart move from oil to gas heating and get an amazing 1200 litres free from Flogas. A cheaper and greener form of fuel, Flogas offers all the home comforts of oil, high efficiency, secure, easy to install with a free site survey and a price gaurantee.

Visit the showroom or call your local Flogas agent Ned Forde’s Showroom Oranmore on 091-794 215 or click HERE