The Home Run

Wednesday -Live from Moylough Community Resource, Cultural & Heritage Centre

By Sinead Kennedy
July 11, 2017

Time posted: 11:50 am

On Wednesday we broadcast live from Moylough Community Resource, Cultural & Heritage Centre from 12 to 3pm.  Marc Roberts and Jon Richards find out about the amazing work and services this community group have to offer.

Moylough Community Resource, Cultural & Heritage Centre is managed by a group of volunteers who have a keen interest in rural revival and community promotion. Their office which is rented from the community centre is now open four years and is funded by providing administration services and by fundraising projects.  Many of their projects receive grant aid from Galway County Council.

They work closely with the many community groups in the area and provide a hub for many groups.

The Heritage Committee are very active and have organised many successful events from outings, talks and the biggest one to date was the 100th Anniversary Re-enactment of the Mullaghmore Cattle Drive.  They also provide assistance to people in their search for family history for past generations. Visitors can sit and chat about their ancestral area, read some local publications and learn how their family may have lived in our parish or townland.

They are a member of the Galway Community Heritage website, a community archive for County Galway, which is also a member of Irish Community Archive Network which is a joint initiative of Galway County Council Heritage Office and the National Museum of Ireland – Country Life.

In 2016 they received approval as a Fáilte Ireland Visitors information point which provides a vital role in supplementing the official network of Tourist Information Offices throughout Ireland.

Moylough Community Resource, Cultural & Heritage Centre

Moylough, Ballinasloe

Co. Galway

Email: [email protected]

087 3480583

Office is open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5.00pm – providing the following services,

Printing

Copying (Colour, Black & White A3 /A4)

Scanning

Typing

Internet access

Group administration& promotion

