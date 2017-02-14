Wednesday – Live from McGreal Mace, Ballybritt

On Wednesday we broadcast live from McGreals Mace on the Monivea Road Ballybrit in association with Castlegar Hurling & Camogie Club.

McGreal are supporting the Castlegar Hurling & Camogies Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday night at 8pm in the Radisson Blu.

We’ll find out more about Castlegar GAA club’s fundraiser to built an indoor hurling arena. Join our Outside Broadcast Crew of Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12 to 5pm

To purchase your tickets for this fun filled fundraising night drop in to McGreals Mace Ballybrit on Wednesday or tune in from 12 to 5 to hear more.

