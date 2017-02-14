15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Wednesday – Live from McGreal Mace, Ballybritt

By Sinead Kennedy
February 14, 2017

Time posted: 12:08 pm

On  Wednesday we  broadcast live from McGreals Mace  on the Monivea Road  Ballybrit in association with Castlegar Hurling & Camogie Club.
McGreal are supporting the Castlegar Hurling & Camogies Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday night at 8pm in the Radisson Blu.
We’ll find out more about Castlegar GAA club’s fundraiser to built an indoor hurling arena.  Join our Outside Broadcast Crew of Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12 to 5pm
To purchase your tickets for this fun filled fundraising night drop in to McGreals Mace Ballybrit on Wednesday or tune in from 12 to 5 to hear more.
For more details click HERE
