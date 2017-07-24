Wednesday – Live from Homecare Medical Supplies, Terryland Shopping Centre.

Join our crew this Wednesday 26th from Homecare Medical Supplies for the launch of their new range of Dementia specific products. A representative from The Western Alzheimers will be in store. They have a HUGE specialist shoe and orthotic sale on and loads of vouchers to be given out to some lucky customers too. Join us from 12-5pm at Homecare Medical Supplies, Terryland Shopping Centre.

Homecare Medical Supplies is a family owned business. Set up in 1988, Homecare Medical Supplies is a leading supplier of medical consumables and equipment to the healthcare market with its main office and distribution centre located in Ballyhaunis Co Mayo and retail outlets in Ballyhaunis, Terryland Retail Park – Galway, Williamsons Mall – Dundalk, Old Westport Rd – Castlebar, Cootehill Rd – Cavan, Vicars Rd – Cork, Ashe St – Tralee, Crossmolina Rd – Ballina and Opening Soon at Parkway Shopping Centre – Limerick.

Initially set up to supply incontinence wear, Homecare Medical Supplies product list spans a diverse range of categories and includes over 300 product lines encompassing continence care, daily consumables, aids and appliances and specialised medical equipment. It supplies nursing homes, the retail sector, the HSE, General Practitioners and pharmacies. Homecare Medical Supplies is the largest supplier of incontinence wear in Ireland employing 70 staff.

