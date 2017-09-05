15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Wednesday – Live from GRETB Training Centre Open Day

By Sinead Kennedy
September 5, 2017

Time posted: 11:45 am

On Wednesday we broadcast live from the GRETB Training Centre Open Day taking place from 10:30am to 3:30pm at Mervue  Business Park, Galway.  Drop in and say hello to our Outside Broadcast crew, Keith Finnegan, Valerie Hughes and Jon Richards.

Meet the course providers for full details on GRETB’s Training Centre free full time, evening and and also their Saturday courses. We will also have information on Apprenticeships in Galway and Roscommon.

So if you are considering a Training Course, career change or apprenticeship,  join us this Wednesday from 11 to 3, in association with GRETB Training Centre Mervue

