Wednesday – Live from the GPO in Galway

This Wednesday 16th we are live from the GPO in Galway to celebrate the launch of An Post’s new Smart Account. With all the great features you’d expect from a current account, plus you can earn Smart money back when you pay using your Smart Account with a host of Money Back partners including Lidl, SSE Airtricity, Sunway and Oxendales. Tune in Wednesday from 2-5pm and see how much you could save with An Post.

You can now sign up for An Post Smart Account, in one of over 250 participating post offices nationwide. The An Post Smart Account is anew current account where customers can make substantial money back savings on their annual household spend. The Smart Account has all the things you’d expect from a current account, like contactless payments, low monthly charges, online and mobile app there’s even online wallets to help you manage your cash.

An Post Smart Current Account holders can lodge, withdraw or check a balance at participating Post Offices. The Smart Account Debit Card can be used at any ATM, online or at any retailer worldwide, wherever the Mastercard® acceptance sign is displayed and the account can be managed online or via the Smart Account App.

The innovative MoneyBack feature has been designed to maximise opportunities for savvy shoppers to earn MoneyBack in retailers where a large portion of the household budget is spent including groceries, clothing, sportswear, energy, insurance, leisure and holidays. Partners include: Lidl; SSE Airtricity; Intersport Elverys; Sunway, Greatbreaks.ie and Oxendalesamong otherswith more to be announced in the coming months.

An Post Smart Account can be opened in the below Galway Post Office locations:

Cornamona Claremorris Co Galway 78 Prospect Hill Bohermore Galway Main Street Clifden Co Galway Leenane Co Galway Main Street Ballinasloe Co Galway Tully Ballynahowen Co Galway Main Street Loughrea Co Galway Eglinton Street Galway Circular Road Tuam Co Galway Unit 9 Oran Town Centre, Station Road Oranmore Co Galway Siopa & Phobail, Supervalu Inverin Co Galway Garrafranes Tuam Co Galway

