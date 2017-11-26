Wednesday – live from Gort Credit Union in Gort Town Centre

We are delighted to be heading to the busy town of Gort on Wednesday this week in association with Gort Credit Union. Join our outside broadcast team of Valerie Hughes and Jon Richards from 12 to 3pm.

We find out about what makes Gort a great place to head for some Christmas shopping and a good place for good food. We also have a look at the Gort Hurling Club in the County Final. Gort Credit Union is very much at the heart of Gort and is a strong supporter of the community that surround it.

Gort people, the Gort Credit Union team are proud of the positive work done by the community and voluntary groups like Burren Lowlands. Wild Atlantic Way Loop Team and the Christmas in Gort team, who are by the way, busy putting the final touches to the official Lighting Up of Gort on Friday 1st. Gort is a vibrant community working together to make the town a welcome stop within 2 minutes off the new Motorway and has so much to offer, from shopping, dining, entertainment, and culture. Join us on Wednesday to find out more.