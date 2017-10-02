15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Wednesday – Live from Evergreen Healthfoods Galway Shopping Centre for Croi Night Run

By Sinead Kennedy
October 2, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

On Wednesday we broadcast live from the Evergreen Healthfoods store in Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road Galway.  Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Marc Roberts as we find out all about the 3rd annual  Croi Galway Night Run sponsored by Evergreen Healthfoods.

As Autumn approaches, local Heart & Stroke Charity Croí is encouraging everyone to set some fitness goals of walking, jogging or running by aiming to participate in the 3rd Annual Croí Galway Night Run on the Prom which takes place this year on Friday, October 13th at 8pm and will once again be sponsored by Evergreen Healthfoods.

Last year, over 1,200 people of all ages, shapes and sizes participated in this novel fun run on the Prom. Each runner has the option of recording their time or just completing the 3 mile distance just for fun! Participating in and completing this fun run or walk is attainable for everyone says Croí who are promoting the benefits of exercise and fitness for a healthy life.

This year all participants will receive a commemorative technical long sleeve running t-shirt, a Team Croí neck scarf, an exclusive Evergreen Healthfoods voucher and medal at the finish line!  Training and nutritional advice for the Croí Galway Night Run is available on www.croi.ie.

“Evergreen are so proud to be the title sponsor again for this year’s Croí Night Run. Last year’s event was a great success and this year we can’t wait to see the response. Croí is such a natural partner for us as we both share the same ethos of helping people to live healthier lives.

This event also helps to raise much needed awareness about heart disease and stroke and the impact it has on the community. ” says Patrick Carroll, Evergreen’s Marketing Manager.

To register for the event log on to www.croi.ie

