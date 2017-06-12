Wednesday – Live from Chopped Londis Newcastle Galway

This Wednesday 14th we are live from Chopped in the Londis Newcastle Foodhall to launch their new menu and to celebrate the opening of their new store coming soon to The Eyre Square shopping centre. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm.

Chopped is located within Londis Newcastle foodhall, just opposite main entrance to University Hospital Galway.

Chopped are excited to announce the opening of their new store coming soon to the Eyre Square shopping centre. Their new store in The Eyre Shopping centre will offer a full daily menu from breakfast, wraps to salads and much more.

With the ready availability of fast food in many Irish towns, Chopped Galway are thrilled to be able to offer consumers a nutritious alternative. Eating well is crucial for healthy living & Chopped work hard to bring you an innovative brand of nutritious fast food.

Freshly Chopped was born in Ireland through pure love of health and fitness, with a true lack of nutritious food available to people wanting to live a healthy lifestyle on the go. The name Chopped is derived from our unique way of preparing your food using the super-hero mezzeluna knife to provide fast healthy food to you over the counter.

