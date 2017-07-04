Wednesday – Live from Bus Eireann in Eyre Square

Tomorrow, Wednesday 5th, we are live from Bus Eireann in Eyre Square to celebrate 30 years in business, their enhanced services and leap cards. Don’t miss Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards, Donal Mahon and the promotions crew from 12-5pm as they treat you to some goodies all with thanks to Bus Eireann.

Travel anywhere in Ireland by bus or coach with Bus Éireann. Bus Éireann is fully committed to meeting the needs of their customers and providing excellent service through a committed team.

They offer a wide range of services catering for different customer groups and market sectors:

Expressway Inter- urban coach services

Inter- urban coach services Eurolines coach services to Britain and Europe

City Bus Services – in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford

Commuter bus services radiating from Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford

Local bus services throughout Ireland

School Bus Services – on behalf of the Department of Education & Skills

Since they commenced operations in 1987, they have consistently performed well, both in commercial terms and in the delivery of those social services.

They have become more cost effective while still remaining focused on the delivery of quality customer service. Through better control of resources, they now carry more people using fewer buses. This means that they have reduced the cost of maintaining buses while expanding the level of service.

