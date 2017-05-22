Wedding bells Terms and Conditions

Terms and Conditions for The €10,000 Wedding Bells Giveaway On Galway Bay FM.

These Competition Terms and Conditions should be read together with, and are in addition to, our standard terms and together being referred to herein as the “Rules”. This Competition is promoted by Western Community Broadcasting Services Limited t/a Galway bay FM (the “Promoter”), whose registered office is at Studio Building, Sandy Road, Galway under Company Number 137078.

Registration

To enter the Competition, entrants must register using an official entry form via galwaybayfm.ie or by submitting a completed entry form to Galway Bay FM Reception. Entrants may register themselves or on behalf of others with consent and agreement. Registration opens at 6am on 24/05/2017 and closes at 12 noon on 01/06/2017. The Competition is only open to residents of the Republic of Ireland and aged 18 years or over at the date of their entry. The Competition is open to persons intending to marry in 2018/2019. The Competition runs between 22/05/2017 and 28/06/2017 on Galway Bay Fm.

The Competition

During one hour of one show Monday to Friday between 7am and 5pm on Galway Bay Fm the presenter will take two entrants ( each representing seperate couples) on air to take part in a head to head Wedding themed quiz. Three question will be asked of each contestant, one contest with the higher score will go forward. In the event of a tied score a “first to answer” tiebreaker question will be asked. Each day once on either Molly in the Morning, the Keith Finnegan Show, The Wagon Wheel, The No.1’s Show, and once on The Home Run (Monday to Friday), the presenter will select (from all registered entrants) two chosen names to compete. To be eligible to win, the registered entrant must be prepared to come on air and participating in the on air quiz or other competitive games. The entrants will be contacted in advance of live calls to allow for technical prepartions . Entrant will not be given quiz questions, tips or hints in advance of on air quizzes. Each entrants first answer will be accepted only. There is a time limit of 15 second within which entrants must answer each questions. If they answer after this time the answer is counted as incorrect, regardless of the answer given. Entrants that success through the first round of quiz will be asked to participate in a further knockout semi final round of quizzes again on air.. Four entrants only will success from this round.. There are no prizes awarded at either the first round or the semi final round of this competition. Prizes are only awarded to the four finalists who success from the semi final round. One entrant only will receive the €10,000 overall Wedding Bells Prize. The three other finalists will receive runner up prizes. All elements of the overall prize offered are subject to availability. No purchase necessary. The prize is valid for twelve months from 1st July 2017 ?. There is no cash alternative. The prize may not be split. No extensions beyond twelve months validity allowed. If any of the prize sponsors have agreed to provide the prize and for whatever reason, are unable to deliver the prize, Galway Bay Fm have no obligation to provide a substitute or alternative prize. No cash alternative will be available. None of the partners are responsible for lost or undeliverable entries. The Competition and the provision of the prize are subject to the entrant’s compliance with these Rules. The Prize will be supplied to the winner by means of vouchers from participating sponsors. These prizes are specific to each sponsor, no exchange or cash alternative if available. Prize details are available on Galwaybayfm/win/wedding.ie. Winners will receive their vouchers within 28 days of the date of them winning.

Other Conditions

There is strictly one entry per person but different members of the same household can also enter. Entrants must be 18 or over and a ROI resident at the date of their entry. The Promoter reserves the right to request proof of age if needed. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify participants (at its sole discretion) if it reasonably believes they have breached any of the Rules. If there is a dispute concerning the running of the Competition, including the correctness or acceptability of answers given, or the operation of any technical/communications system, the Promoter’s decision shall be final and no correspondence or discussion shall be entered into in this regard. Galway bay FM has no responsibility or liability for any failure to answer when entrants are called by presenters or if entrants lose signal during the call. The call to the selected entrant may be pre-recorded. The Promoter will not be liable for any costs associated with entering the Competition, including making phone calls or accessing the Galway Bay FM website. To maintain the quality of Galway bay FM’s programming and to protect listeners from harm, entrants may be disqualified if they are incomprehensible, inaudible or if it appears to the Promoter (in its sole discretion) that the caller is driving, intoxicated or likely to offend listeners. Whilst entrants are on-air, they warrant that they will not make any statement which (in the Promoter’s sole discretion) is inappropriate or which would be likely to bring the Promoter into disrepute. Other than for death or personal injury resulting from its negligence and so far as permitted by law, the Promoter hereby excludes all liability for any loss, damage, cost and expense, whether direct or indirect, howsoever caused in connection with the Competition or its prize. The Promoter reserves the right to cancel, amend, terminate or temporarily suspend this Competition if it is required to do so, due to circumstances outside its reasonable control, with no liability to any entrants or third parties. All entrants consent to their voice being used on Galway bay Fm and to a copy of this broadcast (the “recording”) being owned and stored by the Promoter for exploitation in any and all media for promotional or other purposes. Employees (and their family members) of the Promoter Galway Bay FM and it’s parent group The Connacht Tribune are not eligible to enter. The name and the home town of the winners will be posted on the Galway Bay FM website (www.galwaybayfm.ie) after they have been announced live on-air. Entrant’s personal data (including telephone numbers and addresses) will be collected by the Promoter and will be used to process entries. By entering the Competition, participants consent to the storage and processing of their personal data as described here, which shall be strictly in accordance with current Irish Data Protection legislation. Personal data may remain stored by the Promoter and the Prize Provider after the Competition has ended but will not be used for marketing purposes. For further information on our uses of personal data, please see our general terms and conditions along with our privacy policy at—— These Terms and Conditions are subject to Irish law. Please contact [email protected] , if you have any queries about this competition. Queries will not be considered if made more than 14 days after the date the final winner is announced