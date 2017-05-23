Wedding Bells – Prize Details

Simply Wedding Bridal Boutique Briarhill -Stockists of Designer Bridal Gowns which include White Rose, Danielle Couture and Veromia. Simply Weddings Bridal Boutique Caters for all ladies shapes and sizes from petite to the curvy girl. They also provide a highly experienced alterations service. Christine Bourke comes highly recommended for her alterations and people travel from all over for her expertise.

Prize: A Bridal Gown from Simply Weddings Bridal Boutique

worth a maximum value of €2000

(T&’Cs apply)

The Wondertones , Galway’s Specialist eight piece Wedding Band. The Wondertones have many years experience in crafting wedding song lists to suit your audience. , Galway’s Specialist eight piece Wedding Band. The Wondertones have many years experience in crafting wedding song lists to suit your audience.

Prize: Band hire for a Galway based wedding in 2018

(subject to availability) valued at €2000

(T&’Cs apply)

Marriage Multimedia ….. Fresh Ideas, that’s our product” Marriage Multimedia is an award-winning team of media professionals ranging from Photographers, Video Cameramen, Sound and Graphics Engineers to Photo and Video editors. The Marriage Multimedia studios are a full-time enterprise with head offices in Milltown, Co. Galway, and sub studios in Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Our team brings a progressive and enthusiastic approach to your wedding Photography and Video, with a skill set and experience second to none.

Prize: Photography and Video Package

up to the value of €2000

(T&’Cs apply)

Rosebud Weddings Ireland specializes in unique handmade personalised Wedding Stationery for your Special Day. specializes in unique handmade personalised Wedding Stationery for your Special Day.

Prize: 100 day Wedding Invitiation, 30 Evenings,

and 100 Ceremony Booklets.

All designed and handmade by

Rosebud Wedding’s Ireland

Value €500 (T&’Cs apply)

Shelley’s Health and Beauty Clinic 18 Upper Abbeygate Street offer a wide and exclusive range of treatments including nails and make up. Shelley’s Health and Beauty Clinic also offer specialist treatment in laser and skin care. 18 Upper Abbeygate Street offer a wide and exclusive range of treatments including nails and make up. Shelley’s Health and Beauty Clinic also offer specialist treatment in laser and skin care.

Prize: Skin Analysis Consulations,

3 prep Facials (Laser. Anti Ageing, etc)

4 Spray Tan Trials, Brides Makeup on the Day of the Wedding.

Value €600 (T&’Cs apply)

Gravity Hair Lounge Upper Abbeygate Street, an award winning salon specialising in precision colouring and styling. Upper Abbeygate Street, an award winning salon specialising in precision colouring and styling.

Prize: Consultation, Treatments and Colouring

for a Bride and a Bridesmaid and

styling of Bride’s hair on Wedding Day

Value €500 (T&’Cs apply)

VIP Taxis Galway’s Platinum Wedding Car Provider of Galway Wedding Cars, Chauffeured Car Hire, and Limousine Service Hire.

Prize: Wedding Car & Driver

for a Galway based Wedding,

subject to availability

Value €500 (T&’Cs apply)

Buns and Stuff by Tracey McGough, Lavally Tuam, specialising in Wedding and Occasion Cakes. by Tracey McGough, Lavally Tuam, specialising in Wedding and Occasion Cakes.

Prize: Consultation with tasting,

three or four tier Wedding Cake with design,

choice of flavours and delivery to reception venue

Value: €600 (T&’Cs apply)

Travel Counsellors Galway will tailor the honeymoon of your dreams. Maeve Doherty will take care of everything for you right down to the tiniest details. You’re unique so why settle for an off the shelf package holiday. will tailor the honeymoon of your dreams. Maeve Doherty will take care of everything for you right down to the tiniest details. You’re unique so why settle for an off the shelf package holiday.

Prize: €500 Travel Counsellors honeymoon voucher.

(T&’Cs apply)

Hartmanns of Galway , The West of Ireland’s premier Jewellers supplies the finest wedding and engagement jewellery to brides and grooms in the Heart of Galway city for over 70 years , The West of Ireland’s premier Jewellers supplies the finest wedding and engagement jewellery to brides and grooms in the Heart of Galway city for over 70 years

Prize: €500 voucher to be used for wedding bands

(T&’Cs apply) .

Corless Formal Wear Dominick Street, Galway premier formal wear supplier in the west of Ireland providing suit hire for weddings , black tie functions , debs and other formal occasions. Dominick Street, Galway premier formal wear supplier in the west of Ireland providing suit hire for weddings , black tie functions , debs and other formal occasions.

Prize €500 voucher for Wedding Attire

(T&’Cs apply)

For terms and conditions click HERE